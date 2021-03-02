Rabbits Weekly

PLAY OF THE WEEK

Joey Haddad scored Greenville's third shorthanded goal of the season on Thursday night. The tally provided the Swamp Rabbits a two-goal cushion in the third period before eventually winning by a 4-1 margin.

AFTER WINNING SERIES WITH ALLEN, RABBITS HIT THE ROAD FOR SOUTH DAKOTOA

The Swamp Rabbits (12-9-5-2), 4th in the Eastern Conference, will battle the Rapid City Rush in a three-game set beginning Friday, March 5, 2021. In Rapid's first 30 games, the Rush sport a 12-17-1-0 record. Greenville continues their Western Conference swing after claiming two of three games over the Allen Americans last weekend at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Rabbits won on Thursday night by a 4-1 margin before taking Saturday night's rubber match, 6-4 over Allen.

NEXT HOME GAME ON TAP

Join us for the inaugural "Women in Sports Night!" Come celebrate powerful, motivational and inspirational female sports and entertainment figures.

TEAM NEWS

MEIRELES EARNS PROMOTION TO AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

On Saturday, the Florida Panthers, proud National Hockey League affiliate of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, reassigned Swamp Rabbits rookie forward Greg Meireles to the American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch.

The 22-year-old first-year pro skated in 24 games with the Swamp Rabbits this season and posted 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Meireles currently sits second in the ECHL rookie scoring race, only two points off from Utah's Matthew Boucher. Meireles is also tied for second in rookie assists, only one helper shy of teammate Ben Finkelstein. The reigning ECHL Rookie of the Month for January earned assists in seven straight games from December 27, 2020-January 17, 2021.

Prior to turning pro, Meireles spent parts of five seasons with the Kitchener Rangers from 2015-2020. In his major junior career, Meireles totaled 239 points (99 goals, 140 assists) in 244 Ontario Hockey League games. Meireles concluded his OHL career in 2019-20 finishing third on Kitchener in scoring with 65 points (31 goals, 34 assists) in 48 games.

MARCHING FORWARD

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will hit the ice for 13 games in March beginning this coming Friday. The Rabbits will battle the Rapid City Rush in South Dakota for a three-game set from March 5-7. From South Dakota to the Sunshine State, Greenville will face-off in Jacksonville on March 11-12. The Bits return home on Saturday, March 13 for the finale of three games in three nights against the Icemen. Greenville will play host to the Florida Everblades for the first time since Opening Weekend with a three-game set from March 19-21. The month concludes with one more three-game series against Jacksonville from March 26-28. The series opens in Jacksonville on March 26 before shifting to the Upstate on March 27-28.

