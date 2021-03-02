Goaltender Bonar Joins the Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have signed goaltender Sean Bonar to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Bonar, 30, joins the Fuel after he split the beginning of the 2020-21 season with the South Carolina Stingrays and Kansas City Mavericks. Through five ECHL games this season, Bonar has put together a 4.14 goals-against average and a .866 save percentage.

A native of Delta, British Columbia, Bonar 128 ECHL games under his belt, registering a 2.93 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Through a seven-year professional career, Bonar has appeared in 200 games between the SPHL, ECHL and AHL. Tuesday's signing will be Bonar's third stint with the Fuel in his career.

