Stingrays Announce 2021 Schedule Updates

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays announced multiple changes to its 2020-21 schedule Tuesday.

Three dates against the Orlando Solar Bears have been moved, including the game originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 19 at the North Charleston Coliseum which will now be played on Friday, March 26 at 7:05 p.m.

In addition, the game scheduled for Friday, March 26 in Orlando will now be played on Sunday, May 23 at 3 p.m. and the game scheduled for Saturday, May 1 will move to Monday, May 3 at 7 p.m.

South Carolina will host three games this week against the Jacksonville Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum beginning Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.

2021 Stingrays Schedule Updates:

- May 19 at South Carolina will now be played on March 26 at 7:05 p.m.

- March 26 at Orlando will now be played on May 23 at 3 p.m.

- May 1 at Orlando will now be played on May 3 at 7 p.m.

