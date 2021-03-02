Americans, Bar Louie, Join Forces on Multi-Year Marketing Agreement

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), are excited to announce a new multi-year partnership with BarLouie - The Original Gastrobar. Where people + great food + great drinks = a great time. Located in the heart of the Village at Allen, located less than 500 feet from the Home of the Americans, the Allen Event Center.

"The Allen Americans are excited to welcome Bar Louie to our activated alliance of corporate partners," says Americans Team President | Alternate Governor Mike Waddell. "Bar Louie is only steps away from the AEC and has the perfect mix of indoor and outdoor atmosphere, great drinks and a menu that will tempt you item by item. This is going to be a great, two-way partnership and we look forward to growing together over the balance of this season and in years to come."

The defining element of this partnership is BarLouie® being designated as the "Official Postgame Party Bar'' of the Allen Americans. The hotspot will offer specials for Americans' fans who present digital tickets on the day of each game. Bar Louie will also be the official host location for the Americans Postseason Fan Extravaganza and the soon to be announced ECHL Kelly Cup Playoff Pep Rally.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Allen Americans as their official post-game spot for their loyal fans", says Nobby Ahluwalia, Bar Louie National Sales Director. Just like the team, we at Bar Louie "live" to serve our guests. Our Allen team led by our General Manager, Josh, welcome the opportunity to host a safe party and ensure the Allen American fans have a great time."

Diana Mather, Bar Louie Director of Operations, shares that "Bar Louie is excited to formalize the great relationship we have had with the Allen Americans for the past few years. Being a part of our community is important to us and this partnership offers the chance to support our local team in a fun and safe way." Another key element to this deal is that Bar Louie will be the presenting sponsor of "THE RED LIFE" vlogs, featuring Allen Americans players, and the "World Famous Ice Angels". These original content pieces will be featured three (3) times a week beginning in March 2021!

