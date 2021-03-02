Darik Angeli Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week
March 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Kansas City Mavericks forward Darik Angeli has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for February 22-28. The 30-year-old forward turned in a big week, totaling one goal and eight assists for nine points and was a +5 in four games last week.
Angeli tallied three assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to Wichita on Tuesday, had a helper in a 3-1 loss to Tulsa on Friday, dished out two assists in a 3-1 win over the Oilers on Saturday and added a goal and two assists in a 5-2 victory at Tulsa on Sunday.
A native of Lakewood, Colorado, Angeli has 16 points (4g-12a) in 18 games with the Mavericks this season.
Angeli has totaled 190 points (71g-119a) in 314 career ECHL games while adding four points (1g-3a) in 15 career games in the American Hockey League.
Prior to turning pro, Angeli recorded 45 points (25g-20a) in 128 career games while at The Ohio State University.
On behalf of Darik Angeli, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kansas City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
