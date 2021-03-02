Kansas City's Angeli Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Darik Angeli of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 22-28.

Angeli scored one goal, assisted on eight others and was a +5 in four games last week.

The 30-year-old tallied three assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to Wichita on Tuesday, had a helper in a 3-1 loss to Tulsa on Friday, dished out two assists in a 3-1 win over the Oilers on Saturday and added a goal and two assists in a 5-2 victory at Tulsa on Sunday.

A native of Lakewood, Colorado, Angeli has 16 points (4g-12a) in 18 games with the Mavericks this season.

Angelis has totaled 190 points (71g-119a) in 314 career ECHL games while adding four points (1g-3a) in 15 career games in the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Angeli recorded 45 points (25g-20a) in 128 career games with at Ohio State University.

On behalf of Darik Angeli, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kansas City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runner Up: Jake Coughler, Orlando (3 gp, 4g, 3a, 7 pts.) and Cole Ully, South Carolina (3 gp, 4g, 2a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Joe Pendenza (Florida), Zach Pochiro (Kansas City), Matt Alfaro (Wheeling) and Antony Beauregard (Wichita).

