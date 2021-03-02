Clint Windsor Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

March 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Clint Windsor

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Clint Windsor(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Clint Windsor has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 22-28. It is the second time in his career that Windsor has claimed the weekly honor.

Windsor went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .946 in two appearances against Jacksonville last week.

The 27-year-old stopped 24 shots in a 3-2 win on Friday and made 28 saves in a 4-1 victory on Sunday.

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound netminder is 5-5-0 in 11 appearances with the Solar Bears this season with a 2.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.

Under contract to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Windsor began his North American professional career with the Solar Bears during the 2018-19 season. In 49 career appearances with the club, he owns a 24-19-3 record with a 2.55 goals-against average, a .922 save percentage and four shutouts.

Prior to turning pro, the Hamilton, Ontario native appeared in 76 career games at Brock University where he went 35-36-0 with two shutouts, a 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920. He also saw action in 100 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Barrie,âSaginaw, Mississauga and Ottawa.

Solar Bears ECHL Goaltender of the Week History:

John Curry - Jan. 14-20, 2013

John Curry - Nov. 4-10, 2013

Garret Sparks - Feb. 2-8, 2015

Cal Heeter - Nov. 20-26, 2017

Martin Ouellette - Feb. 4-10, 2019

Clint Windsor - Nov. 4-10, 2019

Clint Windsor - Feb. 22-28, 2021

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back on home ice to host Country Night against the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, March 5 at 7 p.m.

