Solar Bears Announce Game Date Changes

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the following game date changes for the 2020-21 season:

Orlando vs. South Carolina Stingrays on March 26 has been moved to Sunday, May 23 at 3 p.m.

Orlando vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits on April 7 has been moved to Tuesday, April 6 at 7 p.m.

Orlando vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits on April 18 has been moved to Monday, May 10 at 7 p.m.

Orlando vs. South Carolina Stingrays on May 1 has been moved to Monday, May 3 at 7 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina Stingrays on May 19 has been moved to Friday, March 26 at 7:05 p.m.

Orlando vs. Florida Everblades on May 23 has been moved to Tuesday, March 16 at 7 p.m.

Orlando vs. Florida Everblades on May 27 has been moved to Sunday, May 30 at 3 p.m.

Solar Bears half-season ticket members will receive an email later this week to select their final set of games. Half-season ticket members who would like to add the March 16 game to their plan should contact a Solar Bears ticket account representative.

The remaining schedule for the 2020-21 season is as follows:

March

Friday, March 5 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m. - Country Night

Saturday, March 6 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m. - Kids Weekend presented by First Watch / Marvel Jersey

Sunday, March 7 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m. - Kids Weekend presented by First Watch

Tuesday, March 9 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 13 at Florida Everblades - 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m.*

Wednesday, March 17 at Jacksonville Icemen - 7 p.m.

Friday, March 19 at Jacksonville Icemen - 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 20 vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7 p.m. - First Responders Appreciation Night presented by VyStar Credit Union

Sunday, March 21 at Jacksonville Icemen - 3 p.m.

Friday, March 26 at South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 p.m.*

Saturday, March 27 at South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 28 at South Carolina Stingrays - 3:05 p.m.

April

Thursday, April 1 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m. - Burrito Day Bash presented by Qdoba

Friday, April 2 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 3 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m. - Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by XYMOPrint / Hockey Fights Cancer jersey

Tuesday, April 6 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7 p.m.*

Thursday, April 8 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 10 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, April 11 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14 at South Carolina Stingrays -7:05 p.m.

Thursday, April 15 at Jacksonville Icemen - 7 p.m.

Friday, April 16 at South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, April 23 at Indy Fuel - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 24 at Indy Fuel - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, April 25 at Indy Fuel - 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, April 28 at Jacksonville Icemen - 7 p.m.

Friday, April 30 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7 p.m.

May

Sunday, May 2 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 3 p.m.

Monday, May 3 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7 p.m.*

Friday, May 7 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 8 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7 p.m. - Military Appreciation Night presented by VyStar Credit Union / Military Appreciation jersey

Monday, May 10 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7 p.m.*

Friday, May 14 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 15 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m. - Health Heroes Appreciation Night presented by AdventHealth

Tuesday, May 18 at Jacksonville Icemen - 7 p.m.

Friday, May 21 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7 p.m. - Dance Night

Saturday, May 22 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 23 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 3 p.m.* - Faith and Family Night presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson

Friday, May 28 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 29 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m. - Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Pizza Hut

Sunday, May 30 vs. Florida Everblades - 3 p.m.*

June

Tuesday, June 1 at Jacksonville Icemen - 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 3 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7 p.m.

Friday, June 4 at Jacksonville Icemen - 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Night

* indicates rescheduled game

