Former Oiler Dakota Joshua Scores in NHL Debut

March 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release









Former Tulsa Oiler Dakota Joshua

(Tulsa Oilers, Credit: David Lackey) Former Tulsa Oiler Dakota Joshua(Tulsa Oilers, Credit: David Lackey)

ANAHEIM, CA- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL off affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Monday that former Oiler Dakota Joshua made his NHL debut with the St. Louis Blues.

Joshua, 24, made his NHL debut on March 1 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The former Oiler scored his first professional goal in his debut, driving hard to the net before guiding a rebound past the goal line.

Joshua played in 20 games with Tulsa, posting 11 points (3G, 8A) as an Oiler. The Dearborn, MI native also recorded four PIM and a +5 rating.

The 6'2, 198 lbs. center played his college hockey at Ohio State, compiling 100 points (41G, 59A) in 128 games with the Buckeyes.

Joshua is the second Oiler to reach the NHL in the ECHL era, joining Austin Poganski, who has played six NHL games.

The Oilers are currently on their longest break of the season, sitting idle until March 10 - a weeknight, 7:05 p.m. tilt against the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Oilers then play the Thunder at the same time and place on March 12 and March 13 before heading home to the BOK Center for a 4:05 p.m. showdown on March 14.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2021

Former Oiler Dakota Joshua Scores in NHL Debut - Tulsa Oilers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.