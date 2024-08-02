Two Players from CF Montréal Academy Women's Program Called up by Canada for U15 Concacaf Championship

August 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - Two players from CF Montréal Academy Women's Program, Kellyane Dumas and Mélyna Alexis, have been called up by the Canadian U15 national youth team to compete in the U15 Concacaf Championship jointly held in Costa Rica, Trinidad & Tobago, and Aruba from August 5-11.

Canada will travel to Costa Rica to play its three group stage matches against Puerto Rico, El Salvador, and Mexico in group B. The semifinals and final will be held on August 9 and 11, respectively.

The Montreal pair currently plays with the U16 squad of the Women's Program, co-founded by BMO, in the Quebec Elite Senior Soccer League. Dumas, a 15-year-old goalkeeper, and Alexis, a 14-year-old forward, joined the organization in 2023 from AS Laval.

Also of note, Quebecer Maika-Kim Guerrier (Union Lanaudière Sud and AS Laval), currently training with the Program for the last several weeks, has also been selected.

GROUP STAGE SCHEDULE

Monday, August 5 (9:00 am EDT): Canada vs Puerto Rico

Tuesday, August 6 (11:00 am EDT): El Salvador vs Canada

Thursday, August 8 (11:00 am EDT): Mexico vs Canada

