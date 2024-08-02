Orange and Blue Complete Season Sweep of Union II with 1-0 Win at Subaru Park

August 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati 2 earned their MLS NEXT Pro leading 13th win of the season Friday afternoon, a 1-0 victory, against Philadelphia Union II at Subaru Park. The Orange and Blue (13-5-2, 41 points) have now won all three meetings against Union II (11-6-3, 38 points) this season and currently pace MLSNP in points with 41.

A quiet opening half hour of action was brought to life by the Orange and Blue as Ben Stitz scored his sixth goal of the year in the 31st minute. The goal sees Stitz match fellow forward Stefan Chirila for a team-high, and his ninth goal contribution of the season leads all FC Cincinnati 2 players. Jesus Castellano assisted on the goal, his fifth of the year as the attacking winger leads the team in the category.

FC Cincinnati 2 were able to hold Philadelphia off the scoresheet in the second half for the club's second shutout performance in as many matches, and fifth of the season. Hunter Morse picked up his second clean sheet of the campaign after helping blank Chicago Fire FC II on Sunday. Morse made three saves against Union II.

"The collective buttoned down today," said Head Coach Tyrone Marshall following the match. "We've spoke about being resilient and this was a very good game for us to show that. We knew it was going to take a performance like that today for us to win the match. And guys stepped up today, we had good performances from our backline and in midfield and also from the guys who came in. Great performance all-around today."

AS IT HAPPENED

CIN: Ben Stitz, GOAL - 31' (0-1) - Jesus Castellano advanced a Cincinnati attack after receiving a pass in acres of space down the right wing. Castellano surveyed options while moving towards goal and picked out Ben Stitz who made himself available in the middle of the attacking half. Stitz sized up goal from distance and a powerful strike was able to beat a diving Michael Sheridan.

It is a quick turnaround for the Orange and Blue who get set for a Wednesday morning match against New England Revolution II on August 7 at 11 a.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 at Philadelphia Union II

Date: August 2, 2024

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro

Venue: Subaru Park

Kickoff: 3:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 94 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-F

PHI: 0-0-0

CIN: 1-0-1

PHI - None

CIN - Ben Stitz (Castellano) 31'

LINEUPS

PHI: Michael Sheridan, Francis Westfield, Olwethu Makhanya, Neil Pierre, Gavin Wetzel, Sanders Ngabo (Nick Pariano 46', (Jamir Johnson 90'+1)), Christopher Olney Jr., Kyle Tucker (Jamir Berdecio 58'), Cavan Sullivan (Kellan LeBlanc 80'), Eddy Davis III (Leandro Zarate 80'), Markus Anderson (Sal Olivas 27')

Substitutes not used: Gavin Atkinson, Carlos Rojas Torres, Randy Meneses Garcia

Head Coach: Marlon LeBlanc

CIN: Hunter Morse, Juan Machado, Brian Schaefer, Gaël Gibert (Lincoln Matuskiewicz 68'), Connor Stout (Will Kuisel 59'), Yair Ramos, Peter Mangione (Justin Hylton 87'), Jesus Castellano (Nicholas Samways 70'), Kenji Mboma Dem, Ben Stitz (Yeiner Valoyes 70'), Stefan Chirila

Substitutes not used: Luke Broz, Alejandro Guido

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

STATS SUMMARY: PHI/CIN

Shots: 16 / 7

Shots on Goal: 3 / 4

Saves: 3 / 3

Corner Kicks: 8 / 2

Fouls: 8 / 8

Offside: 3 / 4

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Gaël Gibert (Yellow Card) 45'+5'

CIN - Jesus Castellano (Yellow Card) 55'

PHI - Francis Westfield (Yellow Card) 90'+9

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Eric Tattersall

Ast. Referees: Alexandru Focea, Douglas Clayton

Fourth Official: Nick Karnovsky

