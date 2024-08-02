Revolution Sign Attacker Luca Langoni from Boca Juniors

August 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have acquired Argentinian winger Luca Langoni (LOO-kah lan-GOH-nee) from Club Atlético Boca Juniors and signed the attacker through the 2027 Major League Soccer Season, with an additional one-year club option for 2028, via the league's U22 Initiative, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Langoni, 22, makes the move to MLS in a club-record transfer after spending the early portion of his career with legendary Argentinian club Boca Juniors in his home city of Buenos Aires. With the Blue and Gold, Langoni helped the club win the 2022 Liga Profesional title and 2023 Supercopa trophy. A native of Gregorio de Laferrère, Argentina, the versatile and technically skilled winger totaled 69 senior appearances with 11 goals and four assists for Boca Juniors from 2022-2024.

"We are excited to have secured an explosive attacking talent in Luca Langoni, who has honed his skills in one of the most competitive environments in the Americas at Boca Juniors," Revolution Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "Luca is a dynamic winger who can use his pace and skill on the ball to score and create for his teammates. We are thrilled to have Luca on his way to New England."

The right-footed winger ascended to Boca Juniors' senior team in 2022 after developing in the club's youth system and with its reserve team. A natural goal scorer, Langoni hit the back of the net six times with one assist across 18 league appearances in his first professional season in 2022, helping Boca win Argentina's first-division championship. He featured in 17 games the following season, scoring three goals with one assist. Langoni also started in the Supercopa Argentina Final in March 2023, helping his side lift the trophy with a 3-0 victory.

"In Luca Langoni, Revolution fans can look forward to watching a young game-changing talent who will add attacking quality to our squad, especially in the final third," added Revolution Head Coach Caleb Porter. "Coming from Boca Juniors, Luca will bring an aggressive mentality to create goals from the winger position. I especially love his work rate on both sides of the ball and direct style of play. He's always looking to penetrate and will bring increased service from the half spaces. I'm eager to integrate Luca into the team quickly upon his arrival in New England."

In the current 2024 Liga Profesional season, Langoni appeared three times in league play and six times in cup competitions, including four performances in the Copa Sudamericana. In 2023, he also logged three games played for Boca in the Copa Libertadores.

New England will resume the Leagues Cup 2024 campaign with its final match of the group stage on Tuesday, August 6 vs. Nashville SC. The 7:30 p.m. ET match at Gillette Stadium airs on FS1 and for free on the Apple TV app.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution acquire winger Luca Langoni from Club Atlético Boca Juniors and sign the attacker through the 2027 MLS season, with an additional one-year club option, via the MLS U22 Initiative on August 2, 2024, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

LUCA LANGONI

Full Name: Luca Daniel Langoni

Pronunciation: LOO-kah lan-GOH-nee

Position: Winger

Height: 5-7

Weight: 145 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 9, 2002 (22)

Hometown: Gregorio de Laferrère, Argentina

Previous Club: Club Atlético Boca Juniors (ARG)

Nationality: Argentina

Acquired: U22 Initiative signing on Aug. 2, 2024.

LANGONI AT A GLANCE

New England's second U22 Initiative signing acquired for a club-record fee and is under contract through 2027, with an option for 2028.

22-year-old owns 69 professional appearances across all competitions for Boca Juniors, primarily as a right winger, totaling 11 goals and four assists.

Helped Boca Juniors win the Argentine Primera División in first full professional season in 2022.

Started for Boca in the Supercopa Argentina Final victory in March 2023.

Made 12 appearances in the 2023 Liga Profesional, recording three goals and one assist.

