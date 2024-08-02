Timbers Advance to Leagues Cup Round of 32 with 4-0 Win Over Colorado Rapids at Providence Park

August 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers advanced to the Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 32 as West Group 5 winners, scoring four goals to down the Colorado Rapids 4-0 on Thursday night at Providence Park. Antony, David Ayala, Mason Toye and Santiago Moreno all scored for Portland tonight, while Max Crépeau secured the clean sheet in net. The Timbers' Round of 32 match will be determined at the conclusion of the group stage on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Timbers Advance in Leagues Cup 2024

With tonight's result, the Timbers clinched the top seed in the West 5 Group of the Leagues Cup 2024 with an undefeated record (2-0-0), tallying all six points. Portland will await its next opponent in the Round of 32. The Timbers have advanced from the group stage matches consecutively after clinching the second spot in 2023. Notably, in both matches of this year's group stage, Portland outscored its opponents 6-1.

Tonight's Goal Scorers and Playmakers

David Ayala and Mason Toye both registered their first goals for the Timbers tonight. Notably, Toye tallied his first goal in his second appearance after making his Timbers debut on July 28 against Club León. Antony scored his fifth goal across all competitions in 2024. Three of Antony's five goals this season have been against Colorado, including a brace in Portland's Feb. 24 home opener. Santiago Moreno scored the Timbers' fourth goal of the night, marking his seventh this year. Additionally, Evander, Felipe Mora, Juan Mosquera and Cristhian Paredes all notched an assist each in the match.

Merci, Mabiala

Larrys Mabiala played his final match for the Green and Gold tonight. The 36-year-old center back joined Portland midway through the 2017 season from Turkish Super League side Kayserispor. In his seven years with the club, Mabiala ranks eighth in appearances (152), sixth in games started (130) and sixth in minutes played (11,438). Additionally, his nine goals in league play are the most by any defender in club history. The French defender competed in five consecutive postseasons for Portland from 2017-2021, tallying goals in back-to-back matches during the Timbers' 2021 playoff run. Notably, Mabiala played every minute of Portland's two MLS Cup appearances in 2018 and 2021.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Antony (Felipe Mora), 30th minute: Receiving the ball just beyond the box on the right side, Juan Mosquera served up a cross into the penalty area to find Felipe Mora. The forward headed the ball into the path of Antony, who used his right foot to fire a low-driven shot into the back of the net.

POR - David Ayala (Cristhian Paredes), 52nd minute: Evander delivered a corner kick from the left side of the field. Cristhian Paredes headed the ball toward the back post where David Ayala was waiting to nod it home into the bottom right corner of the goal.

POR - Mason Toye (Juan Mosquera), 69th minute: After a long run up the right sideline, Juan Mosquera slipped the ball to Mason Toye at the top of box. After receiving the ball, the forward used his right foot to fire a shot past Colorado goalkeeper Zack Steffen into the top of the goal.

POR - Santiago Moreno (Evander), 71st minute: Evander ignited a rapid counterattack, using his right foot to launch a ball upfield and into the path of Santiago Moreno. The Colombian received the ball in stride and used a few touches to set himself up for a right-footed shot that found the back-left corner of net.

Notes With the win, Portland secured the top spot in West Group 5 of Leagues Cup 2024 to advance to the Round of 32. The Timbers kept an undefeated record (2-0-0) in the group stage, tallying all six points. Portland outscored its opponents 6-1 in the group stage of Leagues Cup 2024. The Timbers have advanced from the group stage in consecutive years after clinching the second spot in their group in 2023. Antony notched his first Leagues Cup goal and his fifth across all competitions this year. Santiago Moreno registered his first goal of Leagues Cup play and his seventh across all competitions this year. David Ayala netted his first-career Timbers goal tonight. Mason Toye scored his first-career Timbers goal. Evander, Felipe Mora, Juan Mosquera and Cristhian Paredes all notched an assist each tonight. Evander has assisted three times in Portland's last two Leagues Cup matches. Tonight's shutout mark ed goalkeeper Max Crépeau's first for Portland. Larrys Mabiala made his final appearance with the Timbers.

Next Game

With the win, the Timbers advanced to the Leagues Cup Round of 32. The match details will be determined at the conclusion of the group stage round on Aug. 4.

Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids - Leagues Cup 2024 - West Group 5

August 1, 2024 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 3 4

Colorado Rapids 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

POR: Antony (Mora), 30

POR: Ayala (Paredes), 52

POR: Toye (Mosquera), 69

POR: Moreno (Evander), 71

Misconduct Summary:

COL: Maxsø (caution), 33

POR: Crépeau (caution), 83

POR: Paredes (caution), 84

Lineups:

POR: GK Crépeau, D Bravo, D Miller (Mabiala, 82), D Araujo, D Mosquera (E. Miller, 75), M Ayala (Williamson, 75), M Paredes, M Rodríguez, M Evander Š, M Antony (Moreno, 38), F Mora (Toye, 45)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pantemis, GK Muse, D Zuparic, D McGraw, M Chará, M Loría, F Fogaça

TOTAL SHOTS: 15 (Moreno, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Moreno, Ayala, Evander, Antony, Toye, 1); FOULS: 4 (Bravo, Miller, Antony, Williamson, 1); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 3, SAVES: 4

COL: GK Steffen, D Vines, D Maxsø D Bombito, D Rosenberry Š, M Larraz (Yapi, 60), M Ronan (Frederick, 75), M Lewis (Travis, 75), M Bassett (Löffelsend, 75), M Fernandez (Harris, 66), F Navarro

Substitutes Not Used: GK Bandre, D Abubakar, D Edwards, D Anderson

TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Navarro, 3) SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Navarro, Fernandez, Frederick, Yapi, 1); FOULS: 11 (Larraz, 3); OFFSIDES: 5; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 1

Referee: Steffon Dewar

Assistant Referees: Ojay Duhaney, Caleb Wales

Fourth Official: Oshane Nation

VAR: Erick Miranda

Attendance: 12,453

