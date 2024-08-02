Colorado Rapids Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Inter Miami CF
August 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids have acquired $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Inter Miami CF in exchange for a 2024 international roster slot, the club announced today.
TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids acquire $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Inter Miami CF in exchange for a 2024 international roster slot.
