Colorado Rapids Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Inter Miami CF

August 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids have acquired $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Inter Miami CF in exchange for a 2024 international roster slot, the club announced today.

