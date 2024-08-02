Tickets on Sale Today for Inter Miami CF Leagues Cup Round of 32 Match at Chase Stadium on August 8
August 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Tickets will be on sale today for Inter Miami CF's Round of 32 match of the Leagues Cup 2024 against CF Pachuca or Toronto FC at Chase Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 8. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.
Join the team in its journey to repeat last year's history and secure your tickets!
Season Ticket Members have an exclusive first right of refusal window starting now!
The general public can purchase their tickets starting at 3 p.m. ET today.
