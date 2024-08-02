MLS Disciplinary Committee Suspends Pat Noonan One Additional Match
August 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan for one additional match (two matches total) and fined Noonan an undisclosed amount for conduct relating to Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2 during Cincinnati's July 17 match against Chicago Fire FC, the league announced today.
Major League Soccer has also fined Noonan an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in an orderly manner in the 90th minute against Chicago.
Noonan served his initial red card suspension during Cincinnati's July 20 match against New York Red Bulls and will serve the additional suspension in the club's next MLS regular season match.
