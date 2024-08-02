LAFC Loans Forward TomÁs Ángel to Phoenix Rising of Usl
August 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) announced that the club has loaned forward Tomás Ángel to Phoenix Rising of the United Soccer League (USL) Championship. The loan, which begins immediately, runs through 2024. LAFC retains the right to recall the player.
Ángel, 21, made his LAFC debut on March 2, 2024, replacing Mateusz Bogusz in the 76th minute vs. Real Salt Lake. Ángel made 12 appearances (five starts) across all competitions for LAFC and LAFC2, registering five goals in 440 minutes played.
TRANSACTION: LAFC loans forward Tomás Ángel to Phoenix Rising of the United Soccer League (USL) Championship through 2024.
