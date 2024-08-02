Match Preview: Inter Miami CF to Close out Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage Facing Tigres UANL

August 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF is set to carry on with its title-defending campaign this Saturday, August 3, with the team traveling to Houston to take on LIGA MX side Tigres UANL in its second and final Leagues Cup 2024 group stage fixture. Kick off at NRG Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

MLS Season Pass will feature every live Leagues Cup match all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts - a first in live sports broadcasting. With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans can enjoy every MLS match on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

All matches will feature both English and Spanish-language announcers, while matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Inter Miami in Leagues Cup 2024

Inter Miami will face Tigres after earning a 0-2 win over Club Puebla in the team's opening Leagues Cup 2024 group stage matchup last Saturday. The team began its Leagues Cup title defense by defeating the LIGA MX outfit with goals by midfielder Matías Rojas and forward Luis Suárez.

Leagues Cup 2024

The second edition of this Concacaf-sanctioned competition features all 18 clubs from the Mexican league, LIGA MX, and all 29 clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS) representing the U.S. and Canada. These 47 clubs will compete in a World Cup-style club tournament from July 26 to August 25, 2024.

All the clubs, except the champions from each league, are ranked and divided into three groups based on their performance (ranks 1-15, 16-30, and 31-45). There are 15 groups, each made up of one club from each rank tier. The clubs in each group are selected to ensure they are geographically close to each other and evenly matched in skill.

The tournament is divided into two geographical regions, East and West, to cut down on travel. The East has seven groups and the West has eight, with Inter Miami having been drawn into Group East 3 alongside LIGA MX sides Club Puebla and Tigres UANL. The league champions from the previous year, Club America from LIGA MX and Columbus Crew from MLS, automatically move to the Round of 32, skipping the initial group stages. The top-ranked LIGA MX can host games in their home venues up to certain stages of the tournament, depending on their rankings. For example, the highest-ranked club can host games up to the Round of 16.

What is at Stake?

Leagues Cup 2024 will determine three teams that will qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the winner of Concacaf Champions Cup representing the region at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Inter Miami Previously in Leagues Cup Action

Inter Miami claimed its first-ever title with a victory over Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup 2023 final at GEODIS Park in Nashville. The final was highlighted by a screamer from the Leagues Cup 2023 Best Player and Top Scorer Lionel Messi, and a stellar performance in the decisive penalty shootout from Leagues Cup 2023 Best Goalkeeper winner Drake Callender.

Scouting Tigres UANL

Tigres will take on Inter Miami after defeating fellow LIGA MX side Club Puebla 2-1 on Wednesday in the team's first Leagues Cup 2024 group stage game, with midfielder Sebastián Córdova and defender Diego Reyes scoring the goals for Tigres on the night.

What's Next?

With the win against Club Puebla, Inter Miami secured a spot in the Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 32.

Following the team's second and final Leagues Cup 2024 group stage match on Saturday, Inter Miami will host either CF Pachuca or Toronto FC in the Round of 32 at Chase Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 8. Get your tickets for the thrilling matchup HERE!

Inter Miami's rival will be determined thiis Sunday, August 4, with Pachuca and Toronto facing each other at 8 p.m. ET in their final group stage game in search of advancing to the Round of 32.

