Crew Host Fans for Manchester City, Chelsea Open Training Sessions at Lower.com Field

August 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - Please see below for soundbytes featuring Chelsea FC Head Coach Enzo Maresca, and forward Christopher Nkunku, as well as Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola, and defender Joško Gvardiol previewing the upcoming the upcoming friendly between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, August 3.

The Columbus Crew and Lower.com Field welcomed fans on tonight for open training sessions as the English Premier League's Chelsea FC and Manchester City.

Chelsea and Manchester City are the only clubs to win multiple Premier League titles in the last decade. The meeting in Columbus will be the 178th all-time between the two English clubs. Chelsea leads the series 71-64-42. The teams most recently played to a 1-1 draw on February 17 at Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea, the two-time Champions League and six-time English Premier League champions, will enter the preseason under manager Enzo Maresca. The Blues are the first club to win all four major UEFA club competitions twice (Champions League, Super Cup, Europa League and Cup Winners' Cup). This past season, Manchester City claimed its fourth consecutive EPL title and sixth in the past seven campaigns to bring their total to 10 league championships, complemented by seven FA Cup wins.

