Philadelphia Union Acquire $75,000 in GAM from St. Louis CITY SC
August 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. (August 2, 2024) - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has acquired a guaranteed $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from St. Louis CITY SC. In exchange, the Union have traded one 2024 international roster slot.
The Union continue their 2024 Leagues Cup campaign at Subaru Park this Sunday, August 4 when they kick off against Cruz Azul at 8:00 p.m. ET.
TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union acquire guaranteed $75,000 in 2025 GAM in exchange for one 2024 international roster slot to St. Louis CITY SC on August 2, 2024.
