St. Louis CITY SC Adds Defender Jannes Horn on Loan from 1. FC Nürnberg

August 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC adds German defender Jannes Horn, pending the receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC, on loan from 1. FC Nürnberg through the end of June 2025. CITY SC has a purchase option for Horn to keep him through June of 2026 with a club option for the remainder of 2026.

CITY SC acquired a 2024 International Roster Slot from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money.

"Jannes versatility will be a good addition to the team," said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "He is an aggressive left back who is good with the ball that is beneficial in the way we play. His ability to also play at center back makes him dynamic and provide flexibility to our backline."

Horn, 27, has accrued a ton of experience at both the Bundesliga first and second division since 2016-17. The Braunschweig, Germany, native earned senior minutes at the Bundesliga level with Wolfsburg at 19-years-old against TSG Hoffenheim on September 17, 2016. He then provided his first senior team assist on September 24 against Werder Bremen.

After one season with Wolfsburg, Horn spent four of the next five seasons at FC Koln. The German left back helped lead Koln to a Bundesliga second division title during the 2018-19 season, tallying 18 starts and two assists. Horn accrued 78 starts and seven assists with Koln over four seasons. He has played the last two seasons at FC Nürnberg, including the 2023-24 season where he started 27 of the 34 matches.

At the international level, Horn appeared for every youth level (Under-16 through Under-21) for Germany, beginning with the Under-16 team. Current St. Louis teammates Cedric Teuchert and Marcel Hartel played with Horn at the youth national team level. Teuchert and Horn played with one another at the U-16, U-18 and U-19 level while Hartel and Horn played on the U-21 squad.

TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC adds German defender Jannes Horn on loan from 1. FC Nürnberg through the end of June 2025. CITY SC has a purchase option for Horn to keep him through June of 2026 with a club option for the remainder of 2026.

JANNES HORN

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Braunschweig, Germany

Country: Germany

Birthdate: 02/6/1997

Age: 27

Height: 6-1

Previous Club: 1. FC Nürnberg

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.