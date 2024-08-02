Inter Miami CF Acquires 2024 International Roster Slot
August 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today that it has acquired a 2024 international roster slot from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).
