Inter Miami CF Acquires 2024 International Roster Slot

August 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today that it has acquired a 2024 international roster slot from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

