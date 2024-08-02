Rapids Fall to MLS Foe Portland in Leagues Cup Opener

August 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Colorado Rapids (0-1-0, 0 pts.) fell in their first group stage match of the 2024 Leagues Cup against Portland Timbers (2-0-0, 6 pts.) at Providence Park. Goals from Antony, David Ayala, Santiago Moreno and Mason Toye led to the home side's 4-0 victory.

On a hot night in Oregon, the Rapids kicked off their 2024 Leagues Cup campaign against a familiar foe in the Timbers at Providence Park. With Portland rounding out their group stage matches and Colorado playing their first, plenty was on the line for both sides as they looked to help their chances of advancing to the tournament's knockout stage.

The match started off with action on both ends as the clubs traded high-quality chances in front of net. Colorado maintained consistent service into the box but was unable to break the ice early on. The first goal of the match would come from the home side in the first half's later stages.

In the 30th minute, a Portland cross found the head of Felipe Mora, who nodded it on to Antony for the finish to take the lead.

The Rapids continued to knock on the door as the first half came to a close but were unable to find an equalizer before the break.

Colorado continued their pressure in the second half, however the opposition would double their lead seven minutes in.

Following a corner kick, Christhian Paredes headed a ball across the face of the goal to find Ayala for Portland's second of the match.

The home side added to their lead in the 69th minute off the foot of Toye, who sent in a shot from the center of the 18 into the top corner.

The Timbers would find the back of the net for a fourth time in the 71st minute. A breakaway led by Moreno ended with the midfielder sending a shot to the far post to cap off the match's scoring.

The Rapids will shift their focus to Monday, Aug. 5, against Club León at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park for their final Leagues Cup group stage match. The winner of the match, either in regulation or in a shootout, will determine who will advance into the knockout stage. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7 p.m. MT. (Apple TV-MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).

