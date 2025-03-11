Columbus Crew Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte Called-Up to United States Men's National Team

March 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte has been named to the U.S. Men's National Team's 23-man roster for the upcoming FIFA international window, when the USMNT will face Panama in the Concacaf Nations League Semifinals on March 20 at 7 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and Univision.

Owning three caps with the USMNT, Schulte made his senior debut against Slovenia on Jan. 20, 2024, when he played 90 minutes with three saves. Schulte earn his first win for the Stars and Stripes on Jan. 18 during a 3-1 victory over Venezuela. The St. Charles, Mo. native represented the United States in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he started all four U.S. matches and became the first active MLS player to record a shutout at the Olympics. Bolstered by his performance, the Americans reached the knockout rounds for the first time in 24 years.

Schulte has started all three MLS regular season matches for the Black & Gold this season, when the Club has started with a 2-0-1 record and two clean sheets. He ranks fifth in Crew annals with 34 career regular season wins and possess 22 career clean sheets (19 regular season, two postseason and one Concacaf Champions Cup) after not allowing a goal in the past two MLS fixtures.

A 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year finalist, Schulte started all 27 of his MLS regular season appearances in 2024 and recorded career highs in shutouts (10) and goals against average (1.07). On Dec. 9, 2023, Schulte became the youngest goalkeeper to start and win an MLS Cup at 22 years and 271 days old.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.