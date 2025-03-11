Maarten Paes Receives Indonesia National Team Call-Up

March 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes has been called up for Indonesia's men's national team FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier matches against Australia and Bahrain. Indonesia continues its qualification journey on Thursday, March 20, against Australia at 4:10 a.m. CT at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia. Indonesia will then play Bahrain on Tuesday, March 25, at 8:45 a.m. CT at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Paes has been crucial in helping FC Dallas start the Eric Quill era with four road points, earning its first win in Houston since 2016 and its first point in Colorado since 2018. Paes ranks 13th in MLS in saves made. He also leads MLS in opponents' crosses fisted with two.

Paes made his international debut with Indonesia during the September 2024 FIFA window, helping Garuda earn two points in Saudi Arabia and at home against Australia. Paes has six total appearances for Indonesia and registered his first win on Nov. 19, 2024, against Saudi Arabia.

Born in Nijmegen, Netherlands, Paes previously represented the Netherlands in youth national teams. He became an Indonesian citizen in April 2024 through his late grandmother, Nel Appels-van Heyst, who was born in the country. FIFA approved his one-time switch in August 2024.

