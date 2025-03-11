LAFC Signs Defender Kenny Nielsen from LAFC2
March 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC announced today that the club has signed defender Kenny Nielsen from LAFC2 to a contract through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027.
Originally selected by LAFC in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft as the 57th overall pick from Georgetown University, Nielsen, 23, later signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with LAFC2, making four appearances (three starts) across all competitions for the club, registering a total of 300 minutes played.
The defender has been available on the bench five times for LAFC, including against Vancouver Whitecaps on Oct. 13, 2024, and four times in 2025 (2/18 Concacaf Champions Cup vs. Colorado Rapids, 2/22 vs. Minnesota United, 3/1 vs. New York City FC, and 3/8 vs. Seattle Sounders).
On the international stage, the Irvine, CA, native has represented the United States at the U-15 and U-17 levels.
Prior to being drafted by LAFC, Nielsen played four seasons at Georgetown University.
Name: Kenny Nielsen
Position: Defender
Age: 23
Height: 5'10"
Birthplace: Irvine, CA
Citizenship: United States
Last Club: LAFC2
TRANSACTION: LAFC signs defender Kenny Nielsen from LAFC2 through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027.
