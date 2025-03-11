This Is How Telasco Segovia Experienced his First Goal with the Club: 'It Was an Incredible Moment'

March 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Our new signing, Telasco Segovia, had an unforgettable night on Feb 22 as he scored his first goal for the team-assisted by none other than Lionel Messi. The young Venezuelan midfielder shared his thoughts on this special moment.

"I'm very happy about my first goal with this jersey. It was truly a moment of great emotion and euphoria. It was a beautiful goal, not just because of the finish but because of the entire build-up," Segovia said with a smile that reflected his joy.

The goal came after Segovia perfectly read Messi's movements and took advantage of the space created in the opposing defense. "When I saw Ian, I had also seen that Leo was free. The moment I received the ball, the only thing I thought about was running between the center-backs because I knew that was the right space. Just as Leo was driving inside, he saw me, and when he passed me the ball, I was completely free," Telasco recounted.

With great technical skill and composure, the midfielder finished with a delicate chip over the goalkeeper. "Thank God, by instinct, I was able to flick it over, and I think it was a very beautiful goal to start my journey at this great club," he concluded excitedly.

Without a doubt, this is just the beginning of what promises to be a great chapter for Telasco Segovia in the team. His connection with Messi has already produced results, and fans eagerly anticipate more magical moments like this in the future.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.