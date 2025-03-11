LA Galaxy Square off against C.S. Herediano in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Second Leg Match
March 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - T he LA Galaxy continue their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign by squaring off against Costa Rican Primera División side C.S. Herediano in the second leg of the Round of 16 at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. PT (FS1, ViX).
LA Galaxy In Concacaf Champions Cup
Wednesday's second leg Round of 16 match against C.S. Herediano marks the fourth all-time meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and C.S. Herediano, with the series tied 1-1-1 (4 GF, 1 GA). LA fell 1-0 on the road to Herediano in the first leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 match on March 5. In 45 all-time Concacaf Champions Cup matches played, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 21-13-11. Notably, the Galaxy won the 2000 edition of the Concacaf Champions' Cup when they earned a 3-2 win over Olimpia at LA Memorial Coliseum on Jan. 21, 2001. In 23 all-time Concacaf Champions Cup matches played at home, the Galaxy hold a 15-3-5 record. In the last meeting between LA and Herediano at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy earned a 4-1 win in their second leg Quarterfinal round match of the 2012-13 Concacaf Champions League on March 13, 2013.
