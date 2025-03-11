Sounders FC Faces Cruz Azul Tonight in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Action

March 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC vs. Cruz Azul

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC returns to 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup action tonight when it travels to Liga MX side Cruz Azul in leg two of its Round of 16 matchup at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City (5:30 p.m. PT / FS1, TUDN, ViX+). Following a 0-0 draw in leg one at Lumen Field on March 5, Seattle can advance to the Quarterfinals with a win or a draw with any goals scored (via the away goals tiebreaker) this evening. A Cruz Azul win would eliminate Sounders FC from the competition, while a scoreless draw after 90 minutes would send the match into extra time (away goals do not count more in extra time).

The winner of the two-leg Round of 16 series will play the winner of the Club America-Chivas de Guadalajara series, with leg two being played tomorrow in Mexico City. Guadalajara leads the series on aggregate 1-0.

Seattle is 22-15-12 all-time in Concacaf Champions Cup action and is unbeaten in its last 13 games (6-0-7) in the competition, with its last loss coming in 2018. Its 13-match unbeaten streak is the longest of any MLS team in the tournament's history. Liga MX side Pumas UNAM holds the record for the longest unbeaten streak of any team at 23 matches from 1980-1992.

The Rave Green became the first and only MLS team to win the tournament in 2022, going 4-0-4 and defeating Liga MX side Pumas UNAM 5-2 on aggregate in the final.

Following Tuesday's matchup, Seattle faces St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, March 15 at Energizer Park (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National TV (English): FS1

Talent: John Strong & Stu Holden

National TV (Spanish): TUDN

National Stream (Spanish): ViX+

