Rapids Goalkeeper Zack Steffen Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for Upcoming Concacaf Nations League Matches

March 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo - Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen has been called up to the U.S. Men's National Team's for their upcoming Concacaf Nations League matches, U.S. Soccer announced today. Steffen will be with the U.S. for their Semi-Final match against Panama on March 20 and then additionally, depending on the result in their previous match, for their Final or Third Place match on March 23.

This invitation will mark the fourth consecutive international call-up for Steffen, who made his first appearance for his nation since 2022 this past January. The Pennsylvania-native posted a clean sheet in a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica in an international friendly. His five-save performance with no goals conceded earned him Man of the Match honors.

In international play, the goalkeeper has recorded 30 total appearances with 17 wins and 11 clean sheets. The 29-year-old has appeared in multiple competitions for his nation, including the Concacaf Gold Cup, Concacaf Nations League, and FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Steffen just started his second season with Colorado, already posting two clean sheets in three MLS matches up to this point. Last year, the goalkeeper started all but one match for the club across all competitions. His stretch of performances in Leagues Cup 2024 earned him Goalkeeper of the Tournament honors as he led Colorado to a third-place finish, earning the team a spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

This invitation marks the fourth U.S. call-up for Steffen under head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

