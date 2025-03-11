Houston Dynamo FC Sign U.S. National Team Midfielder Duane Holmes

March 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC signed midfielder Duane Holmes through the 2026 season with club options through 2028. The United States Men's National team player most recently played for Preston North End in England.

"Duane is a versatile player who brings valuable experience from one of the most intense competitions in Europe," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "Capable of contributing as a central midfielder or wide attacker, he adds ball progression and chance creation in our possession-based style of play. We have been following Duane for quite some time, and we are delighted that he and his family will join us in Houston. We look forward to him contributing on the pitch later this spring as we continue our 20th MLS season."

Holmes joins the Dynamo with extensive experience in the English Football Leagues, predominantly in the EFL Championship, the country's second division behind the English Premier League. The midfielder totaled 246 appearances in the Championship, including 20 goals and 15 assists across stints with Huddersfield Town (2013-16 and 2020-23), Derby County (2018-21) and Preston North End (2023-25).

Holmes, who was born in Columbus, Georgia and raised in England, earned two caps for the United States Men's National Team. The 30-year-old made his national team debut in June 2019 against Jamaica and played again versus Venezuela during the same camp. Holmes was named to Gregg Berhalter's final 23-man roster for the 2019 Gold Cup but was forced to withdraw from the squad prior to the start of the tournament due to injury.

Over the course of his entire career, Holmes has totaled 330 league appearances, 31 goals and 23 assists, and in addition to the clubs mentioned above, has spent time with Yeovil Town (2013-14), Bury (2014-15) and Scunthorpe United (2016-2019). Holmes has also made 42 appearances in domestic cup competitions across five clubs, adding an additional five goals and assists.

Notably, Holmes signed with Derby County in 2018 and helped the Rams to the 2019 EFL Championship play-off final, coming up one goal short of promotion to the English Premier League versus Aston Villa. Holmes went on to play 72 league appearances for Derby, including playing alongside former Manchester United, D.C. United and England national team forward Wayne Rooney, who took on the role of player-manager in January 2020.

Holmes began his soccer journey in the Huddersfield Town Academy system, climbing the ranks from the U-9 squad to making his professional debut with the club in September 2013. In his first season with the senior team, he made 19 appearances across all competitions and recorded three assists.

TRANSACTION : Houston Dynamo FC signed midfielder Duane Holmes through the 2026 season with club options through 2028.

DUANE HOLMES BIO :

NAME: Duane Holmes

POSITION: Midfielder

DATE OF BIRTH: November 6, 1994 (30)

BIRTHPLACE: Columbus, Georgia, USA

HEIGHT: 5 ft. 8 in.

WEIGHT: 140 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Preston North End (EFL Championship)

FIFA NATIONALITY: USA

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.