Charlotte FC's Patrick Agyemang and Tim Ream Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for Concacaf Nations League Finals

March 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, NC - United States Men's National Team Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino has named Charlotte FC Forward Patrick Agyemang and Defender Tim Ream to the 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals roster.

The USMNT will face Panama on March 20 and then either Canada or Mexico on March 23 in the Final or Third Place Playoff. The Panama match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be shown live on Paramount+ and Univision.

Both players return to the national teams after being in the January camp earlier this year.

Agyemang will take part in his first USMNT camp during a FIFA international window. The striker marked his debut with the USMNT by scoring a pair of goals in January.

Ream has 67 caps for the national team and was on the roster for the USMNT's 2024 Nations League Finals triumph.

Charlotte FC are the only MLS team with multiple players on this Nations League roster, and join the likes of AC Milan, Juventus, Crystal Palace and Celtic with two players selected.

The pair will depart following the Club's match this weekend against FC Cincinnati. Kickoff on March 15th is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and ticket information can be found at charlottefootballclub.com/tickets.

