Three Columbus Crew Players Called up for National Team Duty, in Addition to Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte

March 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew midfielder Max Arfsten (United States), defender Mohamed Farsi (Algeria) and midfielder Taha Habroune (United States Under-20s) have been called-up to represent their respective nations in the current FIFA international window. Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte was also named to the U.S. Men's National Team's 23-man roster on March 11.

Arfsten joins Schulte on the U.S. Men's National Team's 23-man roster for the upcoming FIFA international window. The USMNT first face Panama in the Concacaf Nations League Semifinals on March 20 at 7 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and Univision.

The midfielder has made two appearances (one start) for the Stars and Stripes and earned his first cap for the USMNT on Jan. 18, playing 65 minutes in a 3-1 victory over Venezuela. This season, Arfsten has made four appearances (all starts) and scored his first goal of the season against San Diego FC on March 16.

Farsi joins Algeria for a pair of 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches. Algeria face Botswana on March 21 at the Obert Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown and host Mozambique on March 25 at the Hocine Aït Ahmed Stadium in Boukhalfa, Tizi Ouzou.

Farsi has made four appearances (two starts) for Les Fennecs and has logged two assists. Most recently, the defender represented his side against Liberia on Nov. 17, 2024, coming off the bench in a 5-1 victory. He earned his first cap on Sept. 10, 2024, playing 76 minutes and registering one assist in a 3-0 win over Liberia in Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying play.

This season, Farsi has started all four regular season matches and posted an assist on forward Jacen Russell-Rowe's match-winner against the New England Revolution on March 1.

Habroune joins the U.S. U-20 team for a training camp in L'Albir, Spain from March 17-25. The U-20s play Mexico on March 22 and Japan on March 24. The USA are continuing their preparations the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Most recently, the Homegrown Midfielder competed in the U-20s January training camp in West Palm Beach, Florida. The U-20s spent time training with the U.S. Senior Men's National Team before finishing the week with a scrimmage against Nashville SC. He has made eight appearances for the U.S. U-20s, posting two goals and three assists.

In 2025, Habroune featured in both of the Crew's Concacaf Champions Cup matches against LAFC.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.