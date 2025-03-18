'Caps look to remain perfect as they host Chicago Fire FC at BC Place on Saturday

March 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Top of the table. Through the opening four matches of the 2025 MLS regular season, Vancouver Whitecaps FC are first overall with a perfect 4W-0L-0D record. The 'Caps are just the seventh team to accomplish the feat in the league's 30 year history.

The Blue and White will look to continue their historic start when they host Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, March 22. Kickoff from BC Place is set for 7:30 p.m. PT - WATCH: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, LISTEN: 730 CKNW, CKNW.com.

WEEKLY STORYLINES

BY THE NUMBERS: After MLS Matchday 4, Whitecaps FC find themselves at or near the top of several statistical categories.

Offensively: Best goal difference at +7, scored the most goals in the West and tied for second most in MLS with nine, second best expected goals at 9.59, second most shots on target at 26, most corners at 32, most touches in the opponent's box with 137, tied for the second best passing per cent at 88.6%, tied for sixth most key passes at 44, and fifth best average possession at 56.4%.

Defensively: Tied for second best goals against at just two, in fact have not conceded a goal in 231 minutes in MLS action, and have allowed a league best seven shots on target.

TEAM EFFORT: In eight games over 24 days, 20 different players have earned at least one start as the 'Caps advanced to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals and remained perfect in MLS. Scoring continues to be by committee as 10 different players have already found the back of the net.

This weekend it will once again be a team effort as four players will be away on international duty including Ali Ahmed (Canada), Andrés Cubas (Paraguay), Pedro Vite (Ecuador), and Brian White (United States). On the injury front, Sam Adekugbe and Ryan Gauld remain out, while Emmanuel Sabbi will be integrated back into first team training and is questionable for the weekend.

YOUNG BERHALTER:

At still just 23-years-old, Sebastian Berhalter is enjoying an impressive start to his fourth year at the club. As he gets set to face his father's Chicago Fire FC, Berhalter is the only 'Caps player to start all eight games to open the year, has logged the most minutes at 639, and leads the team in key passes with nine, as well as successful crosses with eight.

