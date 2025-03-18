Two FC Cincinnati Players Called up During March FIFA International Window
March 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
Two FC Cincinnati players have been called up to represent their countries during the upcoming March FIFA International Window. Kévin Denkey will join the Togo National Team for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers while Stefan Chirila joins the U-18 Romanian National Team for a training camp.
Kévin Denkey - Togo National TeamFIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Saturday, March 22 vs Mauritania - Stade de Kégué | Lomé, Togo
Tuesday, March 25 at Senegal - Diamniadio Olympic Stadium | Diamniadio, Senegal
Kévin Denkey has scored nine times in 38 senior appearances for the Togolese National Team. With six matches to go in qualifying throughout this year, the Sparrowhawks currently sit in fourth place in Group B with four points. The first-place finisher in Group B will qualify automatically for the 2026 FIFA World Cup while the second-place team could potentially advance to playoffs for a chance at a World Cup spot.
Stefan Chirila - U18 Romania National Team
Training Camp And Friendlies
Sunday, March 16 - Tuesday, March 25
Friendlies vs Switzerland, Croatia and Türkiye
Stefan Chirila earned a call-up to the U18 Romania National Team for a training camp and three friendlies in a massive year for the Romania Youth National Team program. Romania will host the 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Championship this summer. Chirila made two friendly appearances for the Romanian U18s last November against Slovakia. He has also represented the U.S. at the youth international level.
Finally, FC Cincinnati U18 goalkeeper David Rodriguez has been a staple for the Colombia U17 team, and he has once again been called into the team's camp, which is preparing for the CONMEBOL Sudaméricano.
