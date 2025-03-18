New York City FC Forward Malachi Jones Undergoes Surgery

March 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC today announced that Forward Malachi Jones has undergone a further procedure to repair the right tibia fracture he sustained last season in June.

The forward had surgery at Fortius Clinic in London, U.K., yesterday and will complete the initial phase of his rehab at City Football Academy (CFA) in Manchester, before returning to New York where he will complete the process with our team.

"First and foremost, we feel for Malachi that he has suffered this setback in his rehab that required a second surgery," Sporting Director David Lee said. "Everyone has seen how hard Malachi has worked to return to the pitch, but we concluded that it was best to undergo surgery at this point to help him return to full health. Our priority is to support Malachi in every way possible throughout his rehabilitation process and we look forward to welcoming Malachi back as he continues his recovery alongside the team."

After being selected with the 8th overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, Jones established himself into the team last season making four starts across 14 appearances, contributing with a goal and three assists before sustaining his injury.

Everyone at the club wishes Malachi all the best in his recovery.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.