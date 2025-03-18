Four Inter Miami CF Players to Represent Their Countries in Upcoming FIFA Window

March 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Ahead of the upcoming FIFA international window, four Inter Miami CF players have been called up to represent their national teams. These players will be competing in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies.

Let's take a look at the players called to action and their upcoming matches on the world stage from March 17 to 25.

Telasco Segovia - Venezuela

Recent signing Telasco Segovia will be part of Venezuela's squad for the upcoming CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying matches.

Segovia and La Vinotinto will face Ecuador on Friday, March 21, at 5 p.m. ET in Quito, Ecuador. They will then host Peru on Tuesday, March 25, at 8 p.m. ET in Maturín, Venezuela.

Segovia scored in Venezuela's last qualifying window which resulted in a 1-1 draw against Brazil in November, netting a remarkable goal that helped his team break a historical losing streak against Brazil in Venezuela.

Noah Allen - Greece U-21

Academy product Noah Allen will wear the Greece national team jersey for the first time, representing the U-21 squad.

This exciting opportunity will see the defender participate in two friendly matches: Greece U-21 will face Albania U-21 on Friday, March 21, at 11 a.m. ET and later play Bulgaria U-21 on Tuesday, March 25, at 12 p.m. ET.

These fixtures will serve as preparation for the start of the 2025-27 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifying group stage, which begins in the next international window in June.

Benjamin Cremaschi - U-20 USMYNT

After recently featuring in USMNT friendly matches against Venezuela and Costa Rica earlier this year, Benjamin Cremaschi has been called up to the U-20 USMYNT for their upcoming international camp and friendlies in Albir, Spain from March 17 through 25. The homegrown midfielder and the U.S. Under-20 Men's Youth National Team will play friendly matches on March 22 and 24 against the U-20 squads of Mexico and Japan, respectively.

Santiago Morales - U-18 USMYNT

Santiago Morales has been called up to the U-18 U.S. Men's Youth National Team for training camp and friendly matches in Marbella, Spain. The youth squad will face the U-20 teams of Morocco and Norway on Saturday, March 22, and Tuesday, March 25, respectively.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.