Six Minnesota United Players Called up for International Duty

March 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced that six of its players have been called up to represent their respective countries during the FIFA International Window in March. The players include: Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (Canada), forward Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada), midfielder Alejandro Bran (Costa Rica), midfielder Robin Lod (Finland), defender Michael Boxall (New Zealand) and midfielder Carlos Harvey (Panama).

Dayne St. Clair and Tani Oluwaseyi will represent Canada in the Concacaf Nations League Semifinal against Mexico on March 20 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. If Canada wins, they will advance to the Concacaf Nations League Final on March 23, where they could face the winner of USA vs. Panama. St. Clair has been a key figure for Canada's national team, starting in goal for nine matches, including a recent shutout draw against Mexico on September 10th. Oluwaseyi earned his first international call-up in June 2024 and has since made nine appearances for Les Rouges.

Michael Boxall and New Zealand will compete in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Oceania Qualifiers, starting with a semi-final match against Fiji on March 21. The winner will advance to the final against the winner of the New Caledonia vs. Tahiti semi-final scheduled for March 24. Boxall will continue his role in the All Whites' backline as they push for a World Cup spot.

Robin Lod and the Finland National Team are set to begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifying campaign. Finland will face Malta on March 21, followed by a match against Lithuania on March 24. Lod has made over 60 appearances for his national team.

Carlos Harvey continues to be a contributor for the Panama National Team as they take on the United States in the Concacaf Nations League Semifinal on March 20 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. If Panama wins, they will face the winner of Mexico vs. Canada in the Concacaf Nations League Final on March 23.

Alejandro Bran joins Costa Rica as they compete in the Concacaf FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, where they will face Belize on March 21, followed by the second leg on March 25. Bran, currently on loan at LD Alajuelense, has been a rising presence for the Costa Rican national team as they look to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

International Game Schedule:

Date Game Time (CT) Location

Thurs., March 20 Panama vs. USA 6:00 p.m. SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Thurs., March 20 Canada vs. Mexico 9:30 p.m. SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Fri., March 21 New Zealand vs. Fiji 1:00 a.m. Sky Stadium, Wellington, NZ

Fri., March 21 Finland vs. Malta 2:45 p.m. National Stadium, Ta' Qali, Malta

Fri., March 21 Costa Rica vs. Belize 9:00 p.m. Belmopan, Belize

Sun., March 23 Concacaf Nations League Third Place Match 5:00 p.m. SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Sun., March 23 Concacaf Nations League Final 8:30 p.m. SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Mon., March 24 FIFA World Cup 2026 Oceania Qualifiers Final 1:00 a.m. Eden Park, Auckland, NZ

Mon., March 24 Finland vs. Lithuania 12:00 p.m. Darius and Girenas Stadium, Kaunas, Lithuania

Tue., March 25 Costa Rica vs. Belize 8:00 p.m. La Sabana, San José, Sabana, Costa Rica

