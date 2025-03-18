Eight Philadelphia Union Players Receive International Call Ups

March 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that eight players have been called up by their respective national teams ahead of the upcoming FIFA international window. Among those selected are Andre Blake, Daniel Gazdag, Jesus Bueno, Danley Jean Jacques, and Tai Baribo who will represent their countries in international matches. Additionally, Homegrown defender Frankie Westfield will join the United States U-20 National Team, Homegrown defender Neil Pierre has been called up to the United States U-18 National Team, and Union II midfielder Kellan LeBlanc will join the United States U-17 National Team.

Blake joins the Jamaican National Team for the first round of CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifiers. Blake, who captains the squad, has earned 81 caps and registered 29 clean sheets for the Reggae Boyz. Jamaica will play two matches against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (March 21, 7:00 p.m.) (March 25, 8:00 p.m.).

Scoring a goal and registering two assists in his first three MLS matches, Gazdag returns to the Hungarian National Team for a pair of UEFA Nations League Playoff matches. Gazdag will look to add to his 27 international caps and four goals with Hungary. Hungary will play two playoff matches against Turkiye (March 20, 1:00 p.m.) (March 23, 1:00 p.m.).

Bueno joins the Venezuelan National Team for a pair of CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. This is Bueno's seventh call up for La Vinotinto. Venezuela will play matches against Ecuador (March 20, 5:00 p.m.) and Peru (March 25, 8:00 p.m.).

Jean Jacques joins Haiti's National Team for one international friendly match. Jean Jacques has three goals and one assist to his name in his 14 appearances with Haiti's National Team. Haiti will play a friendly match against Azerbaijan (March 22, 1:45 p.m.).

After his league-leading six goals in three MLS games, Baribo joins the Israeli National Team for a pair of World Cup Qualification matches. Baribo has 18 international caps, in which he has scored three goals. Israel will play matches against Estonia (March 22, 3:45 p.m.) and Norway (March 25, 3:45 p.m.).

Homegrown defender Frankie Westfield returns to the U.S. Under-20 Men's Youth National Team for the upcoming training camp in L'Albir, Spain, from March 17-25, where they will face Mexico and Japan. Homegrown defender Neil Pierre joins the U.S. Under-18 Men's Youth National Team for a training camp in Marbella, Spain, from March 17-25, where they will face Morocco and Norway. Additionally, Union II midfielder Kellan LeBlanc joins the U.S. Under-17 Men's Youth National Team for a training camp in San José, Costa Rica, from March 18-25, where they will play two matches against Costa Rica.

