Houston Dynamo FC to Host El Salvador at Shell Energy Stadium

March 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC host the El Salvador National Team in a friendly at Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday, March 19, marking Houston's first official match versus a national team. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and fans can purchase tickets for Wednesday's game HERE.

The Dynamo will face off against an El Salvador team that is currently gearing up for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, a competition whose final will be played in Houston on July 6. El Salvador, known as La Selecta, are one of Concacaf's most popular teams and are expected to bring a roster with some of their top players, including forward Brayan Gil, midfielder Erico Dueñas and former Dynamo midfielder Darwin Cerén.

Cerén spent four seasons with the Dynamo, making 109 appearances (67 starts) in regular season play, while contributing three goals and seven assists. Notably, the midfielder played a key role Houston's run to the Lamar Hunt 2018 U.S. Open Cup final, helping secure Houston's first-ever Open Cup title.

Three players from Houston's first team roster have earned call-ups for this month's FIFA international window. Midfielder Jack McGlynn was called up to join the U.S. Men's National Team for the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League Finals in Los Angeles. Midfielder Brooklyn Raines was called up to join the U-20 U.S. Men's National Team for training camp in L'Albir, Spain, where they will face Mexico and Japan. Midfielder Sebastian Rodriguez will represent the U-18 Mexican National Team during their three friendlies in France.

The Dynamo next return to MLS play on Saturday, March 22, traveling to face Seattle Sounders FC.

