Houston Dynamo FC Goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell out for Season with Knee Injury

March 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell will miss the remainder of the 2025 season after suffering a knee injury during Saturday's match versus Real Salt Lake.

The 31-year-old was recently evaluated in Houston by the team medical staff to confirm the season-ending injury, and the goalkeeper will undergo surgery.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.