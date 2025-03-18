Houston Dynamo FC Goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell out for Season with Knee Injury
March 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell will miss the remainder of the 2025 season after suffering a knee injury during Saturday's match versus Real Salt Lake.
The 31-year-old was recently evaluated in Houston by the team medical staff to confirm the season-ending injury, and the goalkeeper will undergo surgery.
