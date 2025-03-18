MLS All-Stars to Face the Best of LIGA MX in 2025 MLS All-Star Game in Austin, TX

New York, N.Y. - The best players in North America will take center stage this summer, as Major League Soccer today announced that the 2025 MLS All-Star Game will feature the MLS All-Stars taking on a team of All-Stars from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX, on Wednesday, July 23 (8 p.m. CT) at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The highly anticipated match, which marks the first professional All-Star Game to be played in Austin, will be broadcast live exclusively on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English, Spanish, and French.

In addition to the MLS All-Star Game, the 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will offer fans an exciting display of skill and competition, as 10 MLS stars face off against 10 LIGA MX standouts in a thrilling showdown. The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will take place on the eve of the MLS All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 22 (8 p.m. CT, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV) at Q2 Stadium.

Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, March 26 at 10 a.m. CT at MLSsoccer.com/AllStar.

The 2025 MLS All-Star Game and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will be the second consecutive meeting of MLS and LIGA MX and the fourth overall between the rival leagues in a matchup fueled by pride and passion. The 2025 MLS All-Star Week is part of the groundbreaking partnership between MLS and LIGA MX that also consists of major events on the soccer calendar, including Leagues Cup and Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup.

"We are thrilled to once again host LIGA MX at the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, showcasing the best talent from our leagues," said MLS Executive Vice President Camilo Durana. "It's an exciting match-up for the first-ever professional All-Star Game played in Austin, bringing a thriving on-field rivalry to the passionate Austin community and to fans around the world watching on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app."

"It is always a great honor for LIGA MX to participate in an event like the MLS All-Star Game. It fills us with excitement to return to this stage to showcase the quality of our players and continue to connect with our fans in the United States," said LIGA MX Director of Operations, Competition, and Development Francisco Iturbide. "I know that the All-Star teams of both leagues will offer a great showdown. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our sports rivalry with MLS."

"The 2025 MLS All-Star Game will shine a global spotlight on the high-quality of the players in our league as well as the Austin community, Austin FC, and Q2 Stadium," said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. "In selling out 100 percent of MLS home matches played across our venue's history, it has proven to be one of North American soccer's best matchday atmospheres. It is an honor for our Club to host players and fans from both MLS and LIGA MX for our city's first-ever major league All-Star Game."

In addition to the match and Skills Challenge at Q2 Stadium, MLS will host a week of events in Austin surrounding the game, including celebrations of soccer, community service initiatives, and player appearances, as well as a new Monday night edition of the fourth MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate - a free showcase match featuring the top emerging talents from academies across MLS NEXT. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be played at Parmer Field at St. David's Performance Center.

Since their introduction to MLS, Austin FC have sold out every regular season and playoff match ever played at Q2 Stadium. In addition to Austin FC home matches, Q2 Stadium has hosted matches for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and 2024 Conmebol Copa América. This will be the first MLS All-Star Game played in the state of Texas since 2010, when Houston's NRG Stadium played host the MLS All-Stars and Manchester United.

Tickets On Sale Beginning Wednesday, March 26 (10 a.m. CT)

Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will go on sale to the public this Wednesday, March 26 at 10 a.m. CT at MLSsoccer.com/AllStar.

MLS vs. LIGA MX in All-Star Action

The July meeting will mark the fourth MLS All-Star Game contested between the all-stars of Major League Soccer and LIGA MX. MLS has won two of the previous three meetings between the two sides, including the inaugural 2021 edition in penalties and also winning the 2022 match 2-1 courtesy of goals from Carlos Vela (LAFC) and Raúl Ruidíaz (Seattle Sounders FC).

LIGA MX earned their first victory over the MLS All Stars the 2024 edition, capturing a 4-1 win at Lower.com Field in Columbus.

In the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, LIGA MX hold the series advantage, two to one. LIGA MX won the first installment in 2021, with former Cruz Azul and current Portland Timbers forward Jonathan Rodríguez sealing the victory. MLS took the honors in Minnesota in 2022, while LIGA MX earned a victory in the 2024 edition as Cruz Azul defender Gonzalo Piovi struck the crossbar for the Victory Shot to give LIGA MX the win.

MLS All-Star Roster

The MLS All-Star Roster will consist of 12 players selected by a fan vote, 12 players selected by MLS All-Star head coach Nico Estévez of Austin FC, and two players selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber. More details about fan voting will be shared at a later date.

Past MLS All-Stars have included international stars, including FIFA World Cup winners Sergio Busquets, Hugo Lloris, and Thiago Almada, as well as U.S. and Canadian national team standouts such as Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson, and Moïse Bombito.

LIGA MX All-Star Roster

The LIGA MX All-Star roster will consist of 26 total players. More details about the selection process will be announced at a later date.

Past LIGA MX All-Star rosters have featured world-class stars, including Mexican National Team standouts Santiago Giménez, César Huerta, and Alexis Vega, alongside international stars like Sergio Canales, Andre-Pierre Gignac, and Salomón Rondón.

