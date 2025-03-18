Power Rankings: Charlotte FC Rising the Ranks After Matchday 4

March 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

This week's power rankings are in, and Charlotte FC is rising. A win over an Eastern Conference favorite will do that. A clean sheet and full team performance - that will start to raise eyebrows.

The Mighty Black & Blue is making waves early in the season with impressive performances against top clubs. Dean Smith has the squad building momentum early in the season. We should expect to see Charlotte FC around the top of the rankings in the weeks to come.

Take a look at what the pundits across the league have to say:

ESPN: #5

Previous ranking: 8

"Striker Patrick Agyemang, who will join up with the U.S. men's national team this week after earning his first cap in January, scored his first goal of the year for Charlotte in a 2-0 win against Cincinnati. Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina was the star of the game, making seven saves to keep the clean sheet."

GOAL.com: #5

Previous ranking: 10

"Defeated Cincy 2-0 and Patrick Agyemang finally found the back of the net in the impressive showing. It was exactly the bounceback they needed after falling to Miami on Matchday 3, and the perfect performance for the U.S. international ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals this week."

MLSsoccer.com: #6

Previous ranking: 10

"They've been up against Seattle, Atlanta, Miami and FC Cincinnati to start the season and, after their 2-0 win over Cincy on Saturday, they've earned seven points. Just imagine where the hype would be if they had capitalized on Miami's red card last week. Still, seven from four there is an excellent run. The early-season projections of Charlotte as a potential top-four side in the East feel justified right now."

Sports Illustrated: #8

Previous ranking: 10

"Dean Smith has this group playing with some swagger. Chalk up another good performance and a 2-0 win over FC Cincinnati.

Charlotte FC are one of the most fun teams to watch through four weeks, with audacious dribbles from Wilfried Zaha, as he got the better of DeAndre Yedlin this week, and off-ball runs from USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang.

Smith has focused his team's outlook around speed while keeping a balance with conservatively building, creating a stunning product to watch for Charlotte supporters."

The boys have won a club record five straight at home in the regular season dating back to the end of last season. They will look to push that streak to six this weekend as they face the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, March 22nd, at 7:30 PM.

