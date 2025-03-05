Columbus Crew Blanked by LAFC in Champions Cup Round of 16 Opener
March 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
The Crew lost 3-0 in the first leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 against LAFC at BMO Stadium on Tuesday, March 4.
The Black & Gold are 13-11-8 in Concacaf Champions Cup play.
Homegrown Midfielders Taha Habroune and Cole Mrowka both made their first appearance of 2025, as well as their Concacaf Champions Cup debut.
The Crew host the return leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 against LAFC at Lower.com Field on Tuesday, March 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Tickets for the home leg are available for purchase here. Based on LAFC's 3-0 win at BMO Stadium:
The Club advances to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals with a win by at least four (4) goals.
In the event Columbus wins the match in regulation 3-0, the competition will proceed to extra time and potentially penalty kicks.
If 1) LAFC win; 2) the match ends in a draw; or 3) the Crew win by fewer than three goals, Los Angeles advances to the quarterfinals.
The Crew return to MLS action as they host the Houston Dynamo at Lower.com Field for a 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday, March 8 [MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)]. Tickets for the match are available here.
Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. Houston Dynamo FC
MLS Regular Season
Saturday, March 8 - 2:30 p.m. ET - Lower.com Field (Columbus, Ohio)
TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)
Tickets: www.columbuscrew.com/tickets
