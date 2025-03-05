Inter Miami CF Hosts Cavalier FC for Champions Cup Round of 16 First Leg at Chase Stadium

March 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF is set to host Cavalier FC this Thursday, March 6 for the first leg in the series between the sides in the Round of 16 of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Kick off at Chase Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans will be able to watch the match live in English on FS2 and in Spanish on ViX+.

Previous Match

Inter Miami will host Cavalier FC after most recently delivering a resounding 1-4 victory against the Houston Dynamo for MLS Matchday 2. A brace from Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match midfielder Telasco Segovia, and goals from Tadeo Allende and Luis Suárez, who also registered two assists on the night, led the team to victory at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston.

The outstanding performaces by Segovia and Suárez earned them a spot in the MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Inter Miami in Concacaf Champions Cup Round One

Inter Miami faced off against Sporting Kansas City in a two-legged tie for the competition's Round One.

A cold finish from Messi to record the only goal of the match earned the team the victory at Children's Mercy Park.

The second leg saw Inter Miami earning a 3-1 win with a fantastic volley from Messi, Allende's first official Inter Miami goal, and a strike from Suárez led the team to the valuable result at Chase Stadium to win the series 4-1 on aggregate and clinch a Round of 16 spot.

What's Next?

The winner of the series will advance to the Quaterfinals. If inter Miami advances to the Quarterfinals, the team would face the winner from the Columbus Crew vs. Los Angeles FC series.

Scouting Cavalier FC

Cavalier FC sealed their place in the Concacaf Champions Cup and earned a seeded spot in the Round of 16 as 2024 Concacaf Caribbean Cup winners. The club also clinched the double by crowning themselves as 2024 Jamaica Premier League champions.

