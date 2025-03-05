Jameson® Irish Whiskey Brings New York City FC Fans Together in New Partnership Deal

March 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







On the heels of Jameson announcing a multi-year North American deal with MLS, Jameson® and New York City FC announce today a local partnership, making Jameson the Official Irish Whiskey Partner of the Club.

Jameson will connect with passionate soccer fans in New York City and invites them to experience the spirit of Jameson as it sets out to level-up the experience for soccer fans around the country. There is nothing more important to Jameson than sharing a smooth glass of whiskey with friends who feel like family.

"Soccer is more than just a game-it's a culture, a passion, and a way for fans to come together and celebrate the moments that matters," said Johan Radojewski, vice president of marketing, Pernod Ricard North America. "Jameson has always been about creating connections, and partnering with New York City FC allows us to be right where our fans already are-celebrating the sport they love. We're excited to raise a glass with the New York City FC community and be part of the incredible energy that soccer brings to NYC."

As part of the partnership, Jameson will become a supporting partner of the Club's Pub Partner Program. Through the program, official New York City FC Supporters Bars will have opportunities to host official New York City FC watch parties, receive co-branded New York City FC and Jameson items, and more.

"We're thrilled to partner with Jameson and celebrate bringing people together around our shared passion for soccer. Our sport has the unmatched ability to unite fans and create unforgettable moments, and this partnership with Jameson, combined with their commitment to the sport, makes this collaboration even more special," said Ara Sarajian, New York City FC Head of Partnership Development. "With so many exciting times ahead for soccer in the U.S., we're proud to work alongside a brand that understands the spirit of the game and the importance of community. Together, we can create opportunities for fans to come together, share in their love for soccer, and toast to the moments that matter most."

Jameson branding will also feature in-stadium at MLS home matches throughout the season, across New York City FC digital channels, and official New York City FC fan fests.

For more information, visit JamesonWhiskey.com.

