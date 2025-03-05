Keys to the Match: Home Opener

March 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC are back on home soil this weekend as they take on Orlando City SC in the 2025 Home Opener.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford...

Home Opener

Pascal Jansen's side showed tremendous promise during its first two competitive outings in 2025.

As attentions turn to Orlando, the boost of being back in the city should not be overstated. Historically, City have a strong record in home openers, losing just two of ten. That strong record extends to Orlando, who they have beaten in their last four home outings.

A major factor in that success is the benefit of a home crowd. Your raucous backing of the team never disappoints, and it is why Keaton Parks spoke of how excited he was to return home in the wake of Saturday's game against LAFC.

That combination of early promise on the pitch and passionate fans in the stands means Saturday's game has the potential to be something special as City go on the hunt for their first win of the campaign.

Goal Getters

Meetings with Orlando have certainly been goal-filled over the years.

In 2015, seven goals in the second half helped City run out 5-3 winners at Yankee Stadium. Fast forward to 2021, and a summer night in the Bronx saw City record a 5-0 success over the Lions. Even last year, goals from Santiago Rodríguez, Hannes Wolf, Agustín Ojeda, and Monsef Bakrar helped City claim three points during a 4-2 win.

Óscar Pareja's side certainly haven't been goal-shy during their opening two games in 2025. In their season opener, they lost 4-2 against the Philadelphia Union before recording a 4-2 win of their own against Toronto FC at the weekend.

The Lions lost some notable attacking talent in the offseason as Facundo Torres joined Brazilian side Palmeiras. Replacing him is Croatian winger Marco Pašalić. The 24-year-old netted a brace on his MLS debut and will be one for City to keep an eye on this weekend.

Familiar Foes

Where were you 10 years ago? On March 8, New York City FC were down in the Sunshine State preparing for their first competitive game in Major League Soccer.

In a wonderful moment of symmetry, the two teams that entered the league in 2015 will reunite in the Bronx on Saturday evening. Both teams have achieved so much since then, with City adding the much-coveted star above their badge in 2021.

Further success followed in 2022 with the Campeones Cup, adding to City's rich and vibrant history. Whether it's the 50 blue pitches strewn across the Five Boroughs or the countless talented players that have made the city a home and bonded with the club, it has been a wonderful first ten years for the organization.

So many more exciting things will follow in the next decade, and what better way to kick off that period than with a home meeting against the team where it all started.

¡Dale New York!

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.