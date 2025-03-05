Timbers Announce Pub Partner Program for 2025 Season

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have announced the Pub Partner Program for the 2025 season. The Pub Partner Program is presented by Aviation Gin, Michelob ULTRA, Modelo and 10 Barrel Brewing Co.

The Pub Partner Program is free for any bar to join, the only requirement being to show Timbers matches at the establishment. Pub Partners will receive Timbers merch and swag to display and give out on match days. This year, the expanded program has more than 50 members spread across the Portland metro area, statewide in Eugene, Bend, Salem, Cannon Beach and McMinnville, and even overseas with PDX Taproom in Tokyo, Japan. To find the nearest Pub Partner using Apple Maps, click here. Many Pub Partners have specials for fans and exclusive benefits for Timbers Annual Members available on matchdays. For a full list of Pub Partners, more details about the program and how to get involved, click here.

Additionally, 10 Barrel Brewing Co., Tillamook and the Timbers are teaming up to host the first watch party of the season at 10 Barrel's Portland Pub for the March 8 road match against Nashville SC. Saturday's event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. (Pacific) and will have a special $4 match day menu featuring Tillamook products, a meet and greet with Timber Joey, a photobooth equipped with props, raffles and giveaways, limited edition 10 Barrel and Timbers branded merchandise, and a $2 16oz Pub Beer promotion every time the Timbers score. Reservations are available in the dining room and open seating is available in the bar. For more details about the event, click here.

The Timbers will travel for their first road match of the season to take on Nashville SC on Saturday, March 8 at Geodis Park; kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. (Pacific). All Timbers matches are broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcast s on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

