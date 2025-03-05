Timbers Announce Pub Partner Program for 2025 Season
March 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have announced the Pub Partner Program for the 2025 season. The Pub Partner Program is presented by Aviation Gin, Michelob ULTRA, Modelo and 10 Barrel Brewing Co.
The Pub Partner Program is free for any bar to join, the only requirement being to show Timbers matches at the establishment. Pub Partners will receive Timbers merch and swag to display and give out on match days. This year, the expanded program has more than 50 members spread across the Portland metro area, statewide in Eugene, Bend, Salem, Cannon Beach and McMinnville, and even overseas with PDX Taproom in Tokyo, Japan. To find the nearest Pub Partner using Apple Maps, click here. Many Pub Partners have specials for fans and exclusive benefits for Timbers Annual Members available on matchdays. For a full list of Pub Partners, more details about the program and how to get involved, click here.
Additionally, 10 Barrel Brewing Co., Tillamook and the Timbers are teaming up to host the first watch party of the season at 10 Barrel's Portland Pub for the March 8 road match against Nashville SC. Saturday's event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. (Pacific) and will have a special $4 match day menu featuring Tillamook products, a meet and greet with Timber Joey, a photobooth equipped with props, raffles and giveaways, limited edition 10 Barrel and Timbers branded merchandise, and a $2 16oz Pub Beer promotion every time the Timbers score. Reservations are available in the dining room and open seating is available in the bar. For more details about the event, click here.
The Timbers will travel for their first road match of the season to take on Nashville SC on Saturday, March 8 at Geodis Park; kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. (Pacific). All Timbers matches are broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcast s on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 5, 2025
- Timbers Announce Pub Partner Program for 2025 Season - Portland Timbers
- Sounders FC Hosts Cruz Azul Wednesday Night in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Action - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Hosts Cavalier FC for Champions Cup Round of 16 First Leg at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Sign Forward Sean Karani to Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC - LA Galaxy
- FC Dallas Signs Midfielder Kaick from Grêmio - FC Dallas
- Keys to the Match: Home Opener - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati See Progress But Draw with Tigres UANL in Leg 1 of Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 - FC Cincinnati
- Jameson® Irish Whiskey Brings New York City FC Fans Together in New Partnership Deal - New York City FC
- Nashville SC Names Darren Powell Academy Director - Nashville SC
- LAFC Defeats Columbus 3-0 in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Series - Los Angeles FC
- Columbus Crew Blanked by LAFC in Champions Cup Round of 16 Opener - Columbus Crew SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Announce Pub Partner Program for 2025 Season
- Timbers Shut Out Austin FC in 1-0 Win at Providence Park
- Timbers Sign T2 Attacker Kyle Linhares to Short-Term Agreement
- Portland State Football Returns to Providence Park vs. Montana on November 15
- Ten-Man Timbers Fall to Vancouver Whitecaps FC in MLS Season Opener at Providence Park