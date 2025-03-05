Sounders FC Hosts Cruz Azul Wednesday Night in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Action

March 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC huddle

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC huddle(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC returns to 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup action tonight when it hosts Liga MX side Cruz Azul in leg one of its Round of 16 matchup on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / FS2, ViX).

Seattle advanced to the Round of 16 by defeating Guatemalan side Antigua GFC 6-2 on aggregate in Round One. Pedro de la Vega led Seattle with three goals over the two legs.

Wednesday's contest marks the first all-time meeting between Sounders FC and Cruz Azul. The two sides will also meet later this year at Lumen Field in Leagues Cup 2025 action. The Mexican side currently sits in sixth place with 18 points (5-2-3) in the Liga MX Clausura standings.

The winner of the two-leg Round of 16 series will play the winner of the Club America-Chivas de Guadalajara series, with the first fixture of that series kicking off tonight in Guadalajara.

Seattle is 22-15-11 all-time in Concacaf Champions Cup action and is unbeaten in its last 12 games (6-0-6) in the competition, with its last loss coming in 2018. The Rave Green became the first and only MLS team to win the tournament in 2022, going 4-0-4 and defeating Liga MX side Pumas UNAM 5-2 on aggregate in the final.

Sounders FC has signed Tacoma Defiance defender Kalani Kossa-Rienzi to a short-term loan, making him eligible for selection for Wednesday's match as well as Saturday's MLS contest against LAFC.

Following Wednesday's matchup, Seattle hosts LAFC on Saturday, March 8 at on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (1:45 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). Sounders FC then travels to Cruz Azul for the second leg of the Round of 16 series on Tuesday, March 11 at Estadio Olímpico Universitario (5:30 p.m. PT / FOX Sports).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.