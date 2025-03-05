FC Dallas Signs Midfielder Kaick from Grêmio

March 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has acquired midfielder Kaick via transfer from Brazilian club Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense. He has signed a U22 Initiative four-year contract with a one-year club option. Kaick will occupy an international roster slot, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate.

Kaick made his senior team debut for Grêmio in the 2025 Campeonato Gaúcho against Ypiranga FC on Feb. 25, entering in the 82nd minute. He spent most of his career with Grêmio's U-20 squad, scoring three goals in 33 matches from 2022 to 2024. In 2023, Kaick won the Campeonato Gaúcho U20 title with Grêmio's U20 side.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Kaick da Silva Ferreira

Preferred Name: Kaick

Pronunciation: Kah-EE-Kay

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: 11/29/2005

Nationality: Brazil

Height: 5'9"

Last Club: Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense

Transaction: FC Dallas has signed midfielder Kaick to a MLS U22 Initiative four-year contract with a one-year club option.

