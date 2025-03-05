FC Dallas Signs Midfielder Kaick from Grêmio
March 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has acquired midfielder Kaick via transfer from Brazilian club Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense. He has signed a U22 Initiative four-year contract with a one-year club option. Kaick will occupy an international roster slot, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate.
Kaick made his senior team debut for Grêmio in the 2025 Campeonato Gaúcho against Ypiranga FC on Feb. 25, entering in the 82nd minute. He spent most of his career with Grêmio's U-20 squad, scoring three goals in 33 matches from 2022 to 2024. In 2023, Kaick won the Campeonato Gaúcho U20 title with Grêmio's U20 side.
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Full Name: Kaick da Silva Ferreira
Preferred Name: Kaick
Pronunciation: Kah-EE-Kay
Connect with Kaick: Instagram
Position: Defender
Date of Birth: 11/29/2005
Nationality: Brazil
Height: 5'9"
Last Club: Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense
Transaction: FC Dallas has signed midfielder Kaick to a MLS U22 Initiative four-year contract with a one-year club option.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 5, 2025
- Sounders FC Hosts Cruz Azul Wednesday Night in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Action - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Hosts Cavalier FC for Champions Cup Round of 16 First Leg at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Sign Forward Sean Karani to Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC - LA Galaxy
- FC Dallas Signs Midfielder Kaick from Grêmio - FC Dallas
- Keys to the Match: Home Opener - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati See Progress But Draw with Tigres UANL in Leg 1 of Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 - FC Cincinnati
- Jameson® Irish Whiskey Brings New York City FC Fans Together in New Partnership Deal - New York City FC
- Nashville SC Names Darren Powell Academy Director - Nashville SC
- LAFC Defeats Columbus 3-0 in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Series - Los Angeles FC
- Columbus Crew Blanked by LAFC in Champions Cup Round of 16 Opener - Columbus Crew SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Dallas Stories
- FC Dallas Signs Midfielder Kaick from Grêmio
- FC Dallas Season Launches with 20 New Texas-Sized Menu Additions at Toyota Stadium
- FC Dallas Loans Midfielder Diego Pepi to Texoma FC
- FC Dallas Secure a Point in 3-3 Draw with Colorado Rapids
- FC Dallas Defender Geovane Jesus Placed on Season-Ending Injury List